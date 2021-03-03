Police in New York said a concerned citizen visited a station in Brooklyn to drop off an apparently abandoned goat they found wandering next to a highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York Police Department's 63rd Precinct said a driver headed toward Brooklyn spotted the goat wandering loose at the side of a highway in Queens and decided to give the animal a lift to the police station.

The goat was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC, where it was determined to be in good health.

The origins of the goat remain unknown but the animal has a new home at the Skyland Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey, police said.