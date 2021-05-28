Police and animal control officers in Indianapolis responded to the city's southeast side when multiple cows were reported on the loose.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Animal Care Services dispatched personnel to the Vandergriff Road area about 11:15 a.m. Thursday when multiple bovines were spotted wandering loose.

Animal control officers said the animals were two cows, a bull and two calves.

"With a lot of #teamwork, they were able to safely contain the animals," Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post. "Our ACOs then returned the animals to their home, complete with an IMPD escort. GREAT JOB to all involved!"