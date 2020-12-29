South Korean girl group Loona has released a new video teaser.

The K-pop stars shared a space-themed teaser, titled "New Moon," on Tuesday.

In the preview, Loona member Gowon is seen floating high above Earth. The teaser also features HaSeul, who has been on hiatus from Loona since January.

The "New Moon" teaser appears to harken Loona's comeback. The group released the EP [12:00] and a music video for "Why Not?" in October.

Loona shared a holiday photo featuring the members, sans HaSeul, Thursday ahead of their Christmas Eve performance.

Loona consists of HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu GoWon and Olivia Hye. The group is known for the singles "Favorite," "Butterfly," "365" and "So What."