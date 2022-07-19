Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Look Both Ways.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Lili Reinhart

Look Both Ways follows Natalie (Reinhart), a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation.

In one timeline, Natalie becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

"In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself," an official synopsis reads.

Look Both Ways premieres Aug. 17 on Netflix.

Reinhart is best known for playing Betty Cooper in the CW series Riverdale and also appeared in the films Hustlers and Chemical Hearts.