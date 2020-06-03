The 2020 edition of Longmire Days -- a Wyoming fan convention dedicated to the TV show Longmire and the novels on which it was based -- will take place online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is with deep sadness that the Longmire Foundation has decided that we must cancel Longmire Days in-person events planned for August 2020," organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

"The safety of everyone, as always, is foremost in our minds and we feel that the risk to the fans, actors, and our community is just too great. We will, however, move forward with virtual events, Longmire community watch parties, etc on August 13-16, 2020. Information regarding the virtual events, and opportunities for you to participate in them, will be coming soon."

2021 will mark the event's 10th anniversary.

Longmire is a police drama that aired 2012-17 and remains popular in reruns on Netflix.

Johnson's next Walt Longmire book, Next to Last Stand, is due to be published on Sept. 22.

The pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of most live performances and large gatherings as people practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.