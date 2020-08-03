Long Way Up, a motorcycle series starring Ewan McGregor, is coming to Apple TV+ in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Sept. 18, and a first look photo for the series Monday.

The photo shows McGregor, 49, and his friend, TV presenter Charley Boorman, posing with their motorcycles against a desert landscape.

"13,000 miles. 2 electric bikes. 1 crazy idea. Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman return for their most incredible adventure yet," the caption reads.

Long Way Up follows McGregor and Boorman as they travel 13,000 miles over 100 days via their electric Harley-Davidson LiveWires motorcycles. The pair begin their journey in Ushuaia, Argentina, and journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Columbia, Central America and Mexico.

McGregor and Boorman will be joined by directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, who will follow in their electric Rivians.

Long Way Up follows Long Way Down, which documented McGregor and Boorman's 2007 motorcycle trip through 18 countries in Europe and Africa, and Long Way Round, which followed the pair's 2004 trip through Eurasia and North America.

McGregor last starred in the DC Extended Universe film Birds of Prey, released in February. He will voice The Talking Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming stop-motion musical remake of Pinocchio for Netflix.