Lollapalooza music festival is going virtual in 2020.

Organizers announced Lolla2020, a four-night broadcast featuring new sets and classic Lollapalooza performances, on Monday.

Lolla2020 will stream for free July 30 to Aug. 2 on YouTube beginning at 6 p.m. EST each night. The full list of performers will be unveiled Wednesday.

Alison Wonderland, Carnage, H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, Nghtmre, Pink Sweat$, Saymyname, Tank and the Bangs, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, Yungblud, Zhu and other acts will perform new, live sets.

Classic sets from previous Lollapalooza festivals include Future, Ellie Goulding, Paul McCartney, LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run the Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, Chance the Rapper, Outkast and Arcade Fire.

The broadcast will also feature appearances by Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, former first lady Michelle Obama , Perry Farrell, LL Cool J , Metallica's Lars Ulrich and others.

Lollapalooza announced in June that its 2020 festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and would be replaced with a virtual event. Other festivals have also moved online due to the health crisis, including the PaleyFest LA TV festival.