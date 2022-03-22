Glass Animals, Big Sean,The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, King Princess, Tove Lo, Dashboard Confessional, Tinashe and other artists will also perform.
Other music festivals will return as in-person events this year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Future will headline Rolling Loud Festival in July, while Dua Lipa, Green Day and Halsey will perform at Firefly Festival in September.
Multiple award shows will also go ahead, with the Academy Awards to take place Sunday in Los Angeles.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.