The stars of Locke & Key are sending love to fans following the final season's release.

Cast members Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup , Darby Stanchfield and Emilia Jones thanked fans in a video Wednesday after the release of Locke & Key's third and final season.

Locke & Key is a fantasy drama based on the Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodri­guez comic book series of the same name. The series follows Tyler, Kinsey and Bode Locke, three siblings who discover their late father's family home contains magical keys.

Jessup, Jones and Scott played Tyler, Kinsey and Bode, with Stanchfield as the trio's mother, Nina Locke.

"Thank you so much for watching Locke & Key for the last three years," Jessup said.

"We loved making this show for you and we love you so much," Stanchfield added.

Locke & Key originally premiered on Netflix in February 2020.

"I feel very lucky to have grown up on the show with such an amazing cast and such an incredible crew," Jones said.

"It really has been the most transformative, magical experience of my life," Jessup added.