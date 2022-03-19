Locke & Key actress Laysla De Oliveira has signed on to star in Yellowstone and 1883 creator Taylor Sheridan's new drama, Lioness.

"So excited to dive into this role and be a part of this extraordinarily written project with these absolute legends!!! Thank you for making me a LIONESS," De Oliveira tweeted Friday.

Zoe Saldai±a was previously announced as the Paramount+ series' lead.

Saldai±a and Nicole Kidman are producers on the project, which is slated to go into production in June.

Tom Brady -- whose credits include NOS4A2 and Colony -- is executive producer and showrunner.

"Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within," a synopsis said. "Saldai±a will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives."