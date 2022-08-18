LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to host MTV Video Music Awards
UPI News Service, 08/18/2022
MTV has announced the hosts for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
ADVERTISEMENT
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the awards show Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Minaj will also perform and receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes her contributions to and impact on music video and popular culture.
In addition, Harlow will give his debut solo performance at the VMAs.
Other performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown.
Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Harlow and Lil Nas X's song "Industry Baby" is nominated in five different categories, including Video of the Year.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.