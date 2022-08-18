MTV has announced the hosts for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the awards show Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Minaj will also perform and receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes her contributions to and impact on music video and popular culture.

In addition, Harlow will give his debut solo performance at the VMAs.

Other performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown.

Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each. Harlow and Lil Nas X's song "Industry Baby" is nominated in five different categories, including Video of the Year.

Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow with six nominations each, while Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are all up for five awards.

The MTV VMAs will air Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV and The CW.