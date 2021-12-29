LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
UPI News Service, 12/29/2021
LL Cool J will not perform on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I know it's disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I'll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," LL Cool J said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. "We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!"
Singer Chli¶e who was set to perform her solo debut single "Have Mercy" in Times Square, also dropped out of the show.
Journey and Karol G are still scheduled to perform live from New York's Times Square.
