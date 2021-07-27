Special guests will include King, Jimmy Fallon and Don Lemon.
We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert will take place Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. EDT at the Central Park Great Lawn. The event is meant to celebrate New York's return to cultural life following the COVID-19 shutdown.
The concert will air on CNN.
"There is absolutely no place more special than Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City," Davis said. "I consider the Mayor's request a true honor; and, with Live Nation, we are curating an unforgettable show befitting of this historic occasion."
Free tickets and VIP tickets available to purchase will be released to the public in batches beginning Aug. 2. COVID-19 vaccinations will be required to attend the concert.
