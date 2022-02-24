LL Cool J is set to host and perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show can also be heard through iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

"It's an honor to return to the stage as host of the iHeartRadio Music Awards and bring live music back to fans all over the world as we celebrate our favorite artists. I have a special performance for the fans, and the show will have some great surprises throughout the night. See you there!" LL Cool J said in a statement.

Jennifer Lopez will also be on hand as she is honored with the Icon Award for her impact on pop culture.

Lopez is the only artist to ever have a No. 1 album and No. 1 film simultaneously. The singer has also sold 75 million records and has grossed $3 billion at the box office worldwide.

Justin Bieber leads all artists with nine nominations including Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Given and for his appearance on The Kid Laroi's "Stay."

Olivia Rodrigo has earned eight nominations followed by Doja Cat and Giveon with seven nominations.