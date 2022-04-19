LL Cool J, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull and more will appear on CBS' upcoming musical game show titled Superfan.

Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town are also taking part in the six-episode competition series CBS said on Twitter.

Superfan will feature contestants attempting to win multiple rounds in order to prove they are a certain musical artist's biggest fan.

A different musical artist will then choose one fan to win a once in a lifetime prize.

Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson of CBS Mornings will be serving as the hosts. A premiere date will be announced at another time with production set to begin Friday in Los Angeles.