LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey and Karol G have been booked to perform in New York for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, ABC announced.

Broadway legend Billy Porter will co-host the 50th anniversary event -- and sing -- in New Orleans.

The Los Angeles portion of the show -- which will be co-hosted by Ciara -- will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes.

Seacrest first joined the special in 2005 after creator and original host Dick Clark had a stroke. Clark served as co-host until his death in 2012.