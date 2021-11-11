Paramount+ announced Thursday that it has ordered a series based on the movie Fatal Attraction. Lizzy Caplan will star as Alex, the character Glenn Close played in the movie.

In the 1987 movie, married man Dan ( Michael Douglas ) has an affair with Alex one weekend while his wife and daughter are out of town. When Dan breaks up with Alex, she becomes obsessed and stalks his family.

Paramount+ calls the series "a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone." The press release adds, "The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

Alexandra Cunningham writes and showruns Fatal Attraction. Kevin J. Hynes shares co-story credit and also executive produces with Cunningham, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

The streaming service has not announced casting of Dan, his family or when they expect to film and air the series.

Caplan previously appeared in series Truth Be Told, Inside Job and Castle Rock where she played Misery character Annie Wilkes.