Lizzo teased a new song during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 33-year-old singer appeared on Monday's episode of the CBS late-night show, where she confirmed her fourth album is complete and shared a clip of her song "About Damn Time."

Lizzo celebrated finishing her album after "three fricking years."

"I feel amazing," she said.

The singer said she got feedback on the album from her friends and her mom.

"My friends, they will tell me, 'This ain't it, girl,' or once they start twerking, I'm like, 'This is it,'" Lizzo said.

"And then I played it for my mama. She was the last to hear it, because she's a Virgo woman and a harsh critic. I was like, let me get it perfect before my mama hears it," she added. "But she cried, she loved it."

The new album is a followup to Lizzo's Grammy-nominated album Cuz I Love You, released in April 2019. The album features the singles "Juice," "Tempo" and "Cuz I Love You."

On The Late Late Show, Lizzo also played a game with host James Corden where they had an "80s v. Today Dance Bop Riff-Off" where they performed songs from the 1980s and today.

In addition to her new album, Lizzo will host and perform on Saturday Night Live in April.