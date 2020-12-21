Lizzo surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a special early Christmas gift.

The 32-year-old singer shared a video Sunday on Instagram of her mom's emotional reaction to receiving a new Audi for Christmas.

The video shows Johnson-Jefferson being walked out to the driveway and opening her eyes to see the new vehicle. She exclaims and starts to cry before giving Lizzo a big hug.

"You see these things on television and you never expect this to happen to yourself," Johnson-Jefferson says.

In the caption, Lizzo said providing for her family has been one of her longtime goals.

"Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas. I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y'all," she wrote.

Lizzo said in an interview with CBS This Morning in January that she was attending the University of Houston on a music scholarship when her father died in 2009. Lizzo dropped out of school after her dad's death.

"I didn't have a purpose, like I didn't feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, 'Oh can I sleep on your couch,' and that eventually, I got really guilt ridden," the star recalled.

"So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru. That was my home for a little. I spend Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep," she said.

Lizzo released her first album on a major label, Cuz I Love You, in April 2019. She signed a first-look deal with Amazon in August to develop and produce future TV projects.

In an interview with Vogue in September, Lizzo discussed how she believes body-positivity been "commercialized" in the mainstream media. She called for continued change.

"I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here," the singer said. "We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?"