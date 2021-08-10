Lizzo says her new song "Rumors" will feature rapper Cardi B.
The 33-year-old singer and rapper shared the news Monday on Instagram.
Lizzo posted a video of herself FaceTiming Cardi B. She also shared cover art for the song that shows a closeup of herself and Cardi B with long gold nails.
'RUMORS' feat @iamcardib This Friday 8/13," Lizzo captioned the post.
Cardi B confirmed the news in a post on her own account.
"all the rumors are truuuuue - me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready," she wrote.
Lizzo announced "Rumors" last week. The song will be her first new music since her album Cuz I Love You, released in April 2019. Cuz I Love You features the singles "Juice," "Truth Hurts" and "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott.
Lizzo will perform at a number of upcoming events, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and the Global Citizen concert in September.
