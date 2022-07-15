Lizzo is back with new music.

The 34-year-old singer and rapper released the album Special on Friday.

Special features the single "About Damn Time" and 11 other songs: "The Sign," "Grrrls," "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," "I Love You Bitch," "Special," "Break Up Twice," "Everybody's Gay," "Naked," "Birthday Girl," "If You Love Me" and "Coldplay."

Lizzo discussed Special and her journey as an artist Friday on Today.

"I think I needed to discover my self-love. The music that's connected people is about my self-love. 10 years ago, I was not at this place," she said.

Special is Lizzo's first album since Cuz I Love You, released in April 2019.

Lizzo joined James Corden on his Late Late Show episodes from London earlier this month.