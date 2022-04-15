Lizzo has announced that her fourth studio album, titled Special, will be released on July 15.

The singer and rapper wears a fancy headpiece in the album's black and white cover art.

Lizzo also released her new single titled "About Damn Time" and an accompanying music video.

The 33-year-old dances across a hallway with rainbow lights after attending a support group for those who feel stressed and sexy in the clip.

"Have you been feeling stressed? Have you also been feeling sexy? Well I got the remedy for you... I put my whole Lizussy in this one!" she said about the track on Instagram.

Lizzo will next be serving as both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, her first appearance on the show since 2019.

Lizzo also stars in the reality competition show for Amazon Prime Video, titled Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The series follows the music star as she holds a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group.