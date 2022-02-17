Lizzo is holding a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group in the latest trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Ten women move into the Big Grrrls House and try to prove to Lizzo that they belong beside her on a world tour in the clip released on Thursday.

Lizzo also talks about wanting to have dancers who look like her and discusses body positivity.

"It's hard to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back," Lizzo says.

"You are created specially in your image for you to enjoy," she continues.

Lizzo will be joined by choreographers Tanisha Scott, Chawnta' Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden alongside special guests Charm La'Donna, Rashida KhanBey Miller and SZA.

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 25.