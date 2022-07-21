Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo went undercover during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise some fans of her music.

The singer, who was on the show to promote the release of her new album Special, released the pre-recorded segment on Wednesday. The sketch involved Lizzo hiding in a separate room while singing to unsuspecting people, who believed they were just there as part of the promotion for the album.

While the singer appeared at first to be performing some of her well-known songs, it soon became obvious that she was changing some of the lyrics around in a humorous attempt to throw people off.

Some of her other antics involved hiding behind a couch and bringing out a plate of food for one of the fans.

"I feel like I'm on Maury," she said to the camera before revealing herself to the first guest.

The unsuspecting guests, who were all self-described Lizzo fans, had a mixture of reactions upon seeing the singer.

This includes one who got up and screamed in joy, and another who ran to hug the singer -- and who was eventually surprised with tickets to Lizzo's upcoming show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

The sketch on Kimmel is just the latest effort by Lizzo to promote her Special album. The singer has been making the rounds, both on social media and the late-night circuit, in recent weeks.

This includes a highly publicized appearance on an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden , in which she participated in a round of the host's popular sketch Carpool Karaoke.

Born in Detroit, the 34-year-old singer performed with a number of groups throughout the early 2010s, releasing her debut album in 2013.

Lizzo achieved breakthrough success beginning in 2019 with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You.

The album reached number four on the Billboard 200 chart, and her single "Truth Hurts" would see individual acclaim, hitting number one on the charts.

The singer has received a number of accolades in recent years. This includes three Grammy Awards out of seven nominations.

Lizzo has also received a Billboard Music Award and a BET Award.

She was additionally awarded a Guinness World Record when "Truth Hurts" spent the most weeks at number one on the charts for a female rap artist.

Lizzo's upcoming Special tour begins with a concert in Sunrise, Fla., on Sep. 23.