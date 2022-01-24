iHeartRadio Living Black spotlights "the power of Black culture -- past, present and future -- throughout Black History Month in February." The show "will may homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments, and moves the world."
Throughout February, iHeartRadio stations will also "feature conversations that educate, inspire and celebrate the Black experience through a mix of custom audio tributes from artists, influencers and thought leaders."
"We are thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances during this year's iHeartRadio Living Black," iHeartMedia president of hip hop and R&B programming Doc Wynter said.
"We can't think of a better way to spotlight our community than partnering with these incredible artists and trailblazers, as together we celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture with a month-long celebration that will culminate with a special event across iHeartRadio's stations nationwide and on TikTok," Wynter added.
