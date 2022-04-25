Lizzo has announced a new, North American fall tour in support of her upcoming album titled Special.

The Special Tour will be kicked off on Sept. 23 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., before wrapping up on Nov. 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Latto will be serving as the special guest. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Lizzo recently announced that Special, her fourth studio album, will be released on July 15. The album will feature her latest single, "About Damn Time."

Lizzo also stars in a reality competition series for Amazon Prime Video titled Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The series follows the music star as she holds a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group.

Here is the full list of dates for Lizzo's fall tour

Sept. 23 -- Sunrise, Fla., at FLA Live Arena

Sept. 24 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Sept. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Sept. 29 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 30 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

Oct. 2 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

Oct. 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center

Oct. 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

Oct. 23 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Oct. 26 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Oct. 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 31 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena

Nov. 2 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena

Nov. 4 -- Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Nov. 7 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

Nov. 9 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

Nov. 18 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Kia Forum