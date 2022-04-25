Lizzo announces new North American fall tour for 'Special'
UPI News Service, 04/25/2022
Lizzo has announced a new, North American fall tour in support of her upcoming album titled Special.
The Special Tour will be kicked off on Sept. 23 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., before wrapping up on Nov. 18 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
Latto will be serving as the special guest. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Lizzo recently announced that Special, her fourth studio album, will be released on July 15. The album will feature her latest single, "About Damn Time."
Lizzo also stars in a reality competition series for Amazon Prime Video titled Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The series follows the music star as she holds a competition to find dancers for her Big Grrrls group.
Here is the full list of dates for Lizzo's fall tour
Sept. 23 -- Sunrise, Fla., at FLA Live Arena
Sept. 24 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Sept. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Sept. 29 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 30 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
Oct. 2 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 -- Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 14 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Oct. 16 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center
Oct. 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 20 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
Oct. 23 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 26 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Oct. 28 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
