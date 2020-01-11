Terri Minsky, the creator of the original "Lizzie McGuire," has exited the show's Disney+ revival series as showrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Production on the revival, which will feature the return of franchise star Hilary Duff , has been paused as Disney searches for a new showrunner.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to 'Lizzie McGuire' and high expectations for a new series," a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement.

"After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," they continued.

The new "Lizzie McGuire" is set to follow Duff as she navigates adulthood in New York City and works as an apprentice to a top fashion designer.

The original "Lizzie McGuire" aired from 2001-2004 on Disney Channel and spawned a 2003 film, "The Lizzie McGuire Movie."