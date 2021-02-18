"Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days," producer Daniel Nardicio said in a statement.
"Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's Arrested Development, make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth. I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza - Happy Birthday darling!" he continued.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.