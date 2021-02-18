Liza Minnelli will celebrate her upcoming 75th birthday during a ticketed, virtual event alongside a number of celebrity friends on March 12.

A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli - 75th Birthday All-Star Tribute will air on streaming platform Stellar at 8 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $30.

The event will feature musical performances and guest appearances. A portion of the proceeds will help benefit The Actor's Fund.

Tony Hale, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta Jones, Harry Connick, Jr., Kathie Lee Gifford, Ute Lemper, Sandra Bernhard, Joan Collins, Lea Delaria, Billy Strich, Andrea Martin, Ben Vereen and the dancers of the Verdon Fosse Legacy, Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Andrew Rannells, Jim Caruso, Mario Cantone, Coco Peru, Nathan Lane, John Cameron Mitchell, Charles Busch, Michele Lee, Seth Sikes and Neil Meron will make appearances.

"Liza is a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days," producer Daniel Nardicio said in a statement.

"Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's Arrested Development, make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth. I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza - Happy Birthday darling!" he continued.