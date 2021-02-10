Liz Phair releases first new song in two years, 'Hey Lou'
UPI News Service, 02/10/2021
Liz Phair released on Wednesday her first new song in two years titled "Hey Lou" alongside an accompanying music video.
"Hey Lou" pays homage to celebrity couple Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson. The track is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.
The music video, directed by Toben Seymour, features puppet versions of Reed and Anderson.
Phair's longtime collaborator Brad Wood produced "Hey Lou." Wood is behind Phair's albums Exile in Guyville and Whip-Smart.
"Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? 'Hey Lou' imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics," Phair said in a statement.
Phair is releasing a new album in 2021 titled Soberish, her first album of new material in a decade. Phair will perform on her first livestream event, titled Hey Lou Hey Liz, on March 3.
Phair will also embark on a rescheduled North American tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage.
