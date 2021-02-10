Liz Phair released on Wednesday her first new song in two years titled "Hey Lou" alongside an accompanying music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hey Lou" pays homage to celebrity couple Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson . The track is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

The music video, directed by Toben Seymour, features puppet versions of Reed and Anderson.

Phair's longtime collaborator Brad Wood produced "Hey Lou." Wood is behind Phair's albums Exile in Guyville and Whip-Smart.

"Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? 'Hey Lou' imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics," Phair said in a statement.

Phair is releasing a new album in 2021 titled Soberish, her first album of new material in a decade. Phair will perform on her first livestream event, titled Hey Lou Hey Liz, on March 3.

Phair will also embark on a rescheduled North American tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage.

Dates for Liz Phair, Alanis Morissette and Garbage's rescheduled North American tour

June 11 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

June 25 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Rogers Arena

June 27 -- Edmonton, Canada, at Rogers Place

June 28 -- Calgary, Canada, at Saddledome

June 30 -- Saskatoon, Canada, at SaskTel Center

July 2 -- Winnipeg, Canada, at Bell MTS Place

July 3 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at Xcel Center

July 5 -- London, Canada, at Budweiser Garden

July 7 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre

July 10 -- Toronto, Canada, at Bud Stage

July 11 -- Ottawa, Canada, at Ottawa Blues Fest

July 31 -- Portland, Ore., at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 3 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

Aug. 6 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 12 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 13 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Esquis Pavilion

Aug. 14 -- Rogers, Ark., at Walmart Amp

Aug. 17 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug. 18 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at ITHINK Financial Amphitheater

Aug. 20 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 21 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 22 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 25 -- Virginia Beach, Calf., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 26 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 28 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 29 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Amphitheater

Aug. 31 -- Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 1 -- Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 3 -- Gilford, N.J., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 4 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 5 -- Saratoga, N.Y. at Saratoga Performing Arts

Sept. 8 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 10 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 11 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino

Sept. 12 -- Clarkson, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 15 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 17 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre