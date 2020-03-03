Liz Phair announced on Tuesday she will be releasing a new album titled Soberish and embarking on a tour this summer.Soberish will be Phair's first album since 2010's Funstyle which featured the single "Bollywood." An exact release date for the new album will be announced at a later time.Phair will begin a North American tour that runs through May starting on May 1 in Orlando at The Beacham.Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.Phair, after wrapping up her solo tour, will join Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour alongside Garbage which begins June 2 in Portland at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.Phair released in October a memoir titled Horror Stories.Here is the full list of dates for Liz Phair's North American tourMay 1 -- Orlando, Fla., at The BeachamMay 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Intuition Ale WorksMay 4 -- Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Music HallMay 5 -- Knoxville, Tenn., at Bijou TheatreMay 6 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleMay 8 -- Lawrence, Kan., at Liberty HallMay 9 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Palace TheatreMay 10 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at Turner Hall BallroomMay 12 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Rex TheaterMay 13 -- Washington D.C., at Lincoln TheatreMay 16 -- North Adams, Mass., at MASS MoCAMay 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Webster Hall