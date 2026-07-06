Liz, 56, took to Instagram on July 1 to reveal that she won't be returning for Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.
"I'm full of gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show," Liz wrote.
"As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work and my passions."
She added, "The RHORI cast is an amazing group of women who have created something special."
Liz went on to assure fans that she'll "be watching next season" and also "rooting for the continued success" of the Bravo franchise.
"For now, I look forward to enjoying this little corner of the world from the other side of the camera," she concluded.
Bravo executive Andy Cohen wrote in the comments section, "The door is always open... Just sayin'! [heart and praying hands emoji]."
Liz's The Real Housewives of Rhode Island co-star Ashley Iaconetti -- who also appeared on ABC's The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise -- commented, "Enjoy the summa, dolly [heart emoji]."
And The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge wrote, "You will be so missed. Hope to see you return one day!"
Liz subsequently claimed via Instagram Stories that her TheReal Housewives departure had nothing to do with legal issues, according toPeople.
"I realize that for some, it feels good to speculate, hate and defame my character," Liz shared in a message.
Liz noted "it's preposterous" and that "people should know how utterly ridiculous it sounds."
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She continued, "Sorry to disappoint. It's wild to me how people feel at liberty to openly state such absurd claims as facts. Now that I have time on my hands, I will start the process of holding those originating and spreading such fiction accountable."
Bravo called Liz, a new grandmother, the "cannabis queen" of Rhode Island since she owns and operates The Slater Center, a large cannabis dispensary in Rhode Island, with her husband Gerry McGraw. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.