Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest hosted their daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan virtually once again on Monday due to COVID-19.

"Don't adjust your dials. We're coming to you from the studio, which we made to look like two separate bedrooms," Ripa joked to kick off the show on Monday as she and Seacrest appeared virtually from their homes.

"We're back at home out of an abundance of caution with the Omicron virus," Seacrest said about the latest COVID-19 variant.

Live with Kelly and Ryan previously went virtual in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the show returned to its New York City studio in September 2020.

"I don't think there's a person in America right now, and probably Canada as well, who doesn't know somebody who has COVID right now, this new variant of the coronavirus or has had it recently or is about to get it," Ripa said on Monday.

New COVID-19 cases continue to come in at record numbers as 2022 gets underway. The U.S. reported 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases in the week ending with New Year's Eve on Friday, up 105% from the previous week.