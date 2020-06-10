"Live PD" host Dan Abrams says the show will return to the air.

Abrams, 54, spoke out Tuesday on Twitter after A&E pulled new episodes of the series in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back... The answer is yes. All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever," Abrams said.

"We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you."

A&E pulled last weekend's episodes of "Live PD" amid ongoing protests over Floyd's death.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

"Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast 'Live PD' this weekend," A&E said in a statement.

A&E had ordered 160 new episodes of "Live PD" in May, prior to Floyd's death.

Other networks have revised their programming in the wake of Floyd's death.

Paramount Network announced Tuesday that it is cancelling its long-running reality series "Cops."

In addition, HBO Max has temporarily pulled the Civil War epic "Gone with the Wind" from its library due to "racist depictions."