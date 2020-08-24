The CW is developing a live-action Powerpuff Girls series. Writers Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier will also executive produce the series with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden for Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Powerpuff Girls were an animated trio of kindergarteners with the super powers of sugar, spice and Chemical X. Craig McCracken created the series which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2005. There were 78 episodes and a theatrical movie. Cartoon Network launched an animated reboot in 2016.

Variety and Deadline report that the premise of the CW reboot is that the Powerpuff Girls -- Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup -- are now twentysomethings. They feel they missed out on childhood because they were so busy saving the world, but now circumstances force them to reunite once more.

Berlanti oversees the comic book shows on The CW, including The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Batwoman, Stargirl and the just ended Arrow as well as Riverdale from Archie Comics. Schechter produces those shows too and Madden joined Berlanti Productions in February.

Cody wrote teen movies Juno and Jennifer's Body as well as dramas Tully and Young Adult. On television she created, and co-created One Mississippi with Tig Notaro. Regnier has been a writer and producer on series SMILF, iZombie and Sleepy Hollow.