The Leftovers and Armageddon actress Liv Tyler said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 1 and recently reunited with her children after two weeks in isolation.

"I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe," Liv Tyler wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive," she wrote.

"It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too.

"Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least."

The 43-year-old daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Steven Tyler said her children visited her at her window and sent messages and drawings under her door to cheer her up.

"Reminders of what's on the other side. What to get better for," Liv Tyler wrote. "Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am Humbled and filled with gratitude to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering."

The actor's post included a photo of her wearing a face mask and snuggling with Lula Rose, 4, and son Sailor Gene, 5 -- her kids with partner Dave Gardner. She also has a 16-year-old son, Milo William, from her marriage to Roy Langdon.

Her other credits include The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Harlots and 9-1-1: Lone Star.