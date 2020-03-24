Little Women: LA star Christy McGinity is mourning the death of her baby girl.

The 42-year-old television personality confirmed Monday to People that Violet Eva, her daughter with boyfriend Gonzalo Justo Carazo, died two weeks after birth.

McGinity also shared the news in a statement to E! News.

"It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl and for that we are forever thankful," the star said.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated," she added.

Violet was born premature, at 33 weeks, March 6. McGinity confirmed her daughter's birth in an Instagram post March 10.

"Our sweet Violet Eva has arrived. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated," she wrote.

McGinity had announced her pregnancy in September.

"I'm so excited that we are having a baby. What a big blessing. Good things come to those who wait. Our bundle of joy is coming April 2020," she said at the time.

McGinity has starred on Little Women: LA since its premiere on Lifetime in 2014. The series follows several women with dwarfism living in Los Angeles, and completed an eighth season in August.