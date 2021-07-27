Little Women: Atlanta will return for a sixth season in August.

Lifetime announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 6 of the reality series will premiere Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The season will consist of six episodes, with two 90-minute episodes to air each Thursday throughout September.

Little Women: Atlanta follows a group of women with dwarfism living in Atlanta. The series stars Tiffany "Monie" Cashette, Amanda Salinas and Andrea Salinas, Shirlene "Juicy" Pearson and Abira Greene.

Season 6 follows the women as they juggle the COVID-19 pandemic, their careers, friendships, love lives and motherhood while still mourning the death of their co-star Ashley "Minnie" Ross.

"True to their grit and perseverance, despite the great loss, the ladies find a way to continue and bring their unique humor, talent and strength to all those that they encounter on their journey -- including visits from celebrity friends and some new faces along the way," an official description reads.

Lifetime shared a trailer for the season.

In addition, Loni Love will return to host and executive produce the Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered after-show, which takes viewers behind the scenes of all the friendship, love and drama. The after-show airs immediately following each pair of episodes.