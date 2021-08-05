Little Voice from Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson of Broadway's Waitress, has been canceled by Apple TV+ after one season.

This marks Apple TV+'s first cancelation after the streaming service was launched in November 2019.

Brittany O'Grady starred on the comedy drama as Bess King, a musician chasing her dreams in New York City.

The series premiered in July 2020. Co-stars include Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez and Phillip Johnson Richardson.

Bareilles created Little Voice alongside Nelson with the duo also serving as writers and executive producers. Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson also served as executive producers with Nelson as showrunner.

Bareilles additionally provided original music and performed the theme song. Bareilles currently stars in Peacock's Girls5Eva.