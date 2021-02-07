Denzel Washington's latest crime drama, The Little Things, is the No. 1 film in theaters for a second weekend, earning an additional $2.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, which co-stars Rami Malek and Jared Leto , is also streaming on HBO Max as part of a strategy to appeal to as many viewers as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend is The Croods: A New Age with $1.8 million, followed by The Marksman at No. 3 with $1 million, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 4 with $905,000 and Monster Hunter at No. 5 with $585,000.

Rounding out the top tier are News of the World at No. 6 with $400,000, Promising Young Woman at No. 7 with $220,000, Fatale at No. 8 with $170,000, The War with Grandpa at No. 9 with $167,000 and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at No. 10 with $166,000.