'Little People, Big World' star Matt Roloff and fiancee Caryn Chandler end engagement and split up
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/23/2025
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has announced that his engagement to fiancee Caryn Chandler won't progress into a marriage.
"Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share," Matt, 63, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday.
"Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life's a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time."
The Little People, Big World star insisted, however, that he and Caryn, 58, will "remain amicable" and there's no bad blood between them.
"[We] will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared," Matt continued in his post.
"Your support means the World to me and I'm committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all."
Matt went public with the romance in March 2017.
After a whopping six years of dating, Matt proposed marriage to Caryn and the couple got engaged in Spring 2023.
"After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me, and she said 'yes!'" Matt said in an April 2023 statement.
"Our plan is to enjoy our engagement, and we are looking forward to a simple but elegant wedding in 2024."
The Little People, Big World star and Caryn debuted their relationship just nine months after he finalized his divorce from Amy Roloff, 62.
Matt and Amy announced they had filed for divorced in June 2015 after 27 years of marriage and four children.
The exes share twins Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, 35 as well as son Jacob, 28, and daughter Molly, 31.
Amy told Us Weekly in February 2024 that she and Caryn were "cordial" and "respectful" of one another.
"We can be in each other's company," Amy shared at the time. "We can enjoy that time. I wouldn't say we're going to be best friends or anything."
But Amy admitted it was challenging and "a process" to continue filming the TLC reality series with her ex and his new partner.
"I never wanted to have anything to do with them, but yet I'm still doing a show with them," she said last year.
"But, that is like a job. So, time changes things and you grow up or you have a different perspective on it."
Amy also wasn't sure at the time if she was going to attend Matt and Caryn's wedding.
"I think the focus needs to be on them, and I didn't want a lot of their friends to think, 'Oh, my gosh, Amy and [husband Chris Marek] are here,'" Amy explained on an episode Little People, Big World, according to Us.
"It's like, just leave this [as] your moment. We don't need to be included in that."
While Amy wasn't thrilled about her work environment, Zach apparently wasn't happy about Matt and Caryn's engagement.
On Season 25 of Little People, Big World -- which aired from February through April 2024 -- Zach reportedly said he didn't want to talk about his father's engagement news.