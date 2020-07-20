Little Mix: The Search, a new talent show featuring British girl group Little Mix, is coming to BBC One in the fall.

The BBC shared a teaser and a fall premiere date for the reality competition series Monday.

The preview shows Little Mix members Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall arriving on and marveling at the show's pink and purple-hued set.

"We can't wait for everyone to finally see what we've been working on because it's so good! This show is something we've wanted to do for a long time," Edwards said.

In Little Mix: The Search, Little Mix will create and mentor new bands. Performers selected for the bands will live together and have access to Little Mix's vocal coaches, songwriters and producers.

"The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns," Thirwall said.

The new series is filming in accordance with new safety guidelines about COVID-19.

Little Mix was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 8 in 2011. The group released its fifth studio album, LM5, in 2018, and the new singles "Break Up Song" and "Holiday" this year.

Edwards said on the Heart Breakfast radio show in March that Little Mix's sixth album is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.