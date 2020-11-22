Little House on the Prairie icon Melissa Gilbert is recovering from surgery in California.

"Surgery was wildly successful!" the 56-year-old actress posted on Instagram, along with a photo of her wearing a hospital gown and eyeglasses and sitting up in a chair.

"Dr Bray was able to remove all the old hardware, shave off bone spurs causing numbness in my right hand and, and, and, he was able to give me the artificial disc!!! So now I focus on recovery and remaining Covid free. Thank you all for your love, support and prayers. I send so much love back to you all. Happy Thanksgiving indeed!!! Love and love and love...MG #discsportandspine #artificial disc #grateful #blessed #loveiseverything."

Gilbert starred in the family drama Little House on the Prairie from 1974 to 1983.

She also appeared in the TV movies The Diary of Anne Frank and The Miracle Worker, and competed in Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars.