Starring Juno Temple and based on Anais Nin's erotic short stories, Little Birds is set to premiere on STARZ on June 6.

The British drama television series is being picked up by STARZ, which released an official trailer on Wednesday teasing viewers with a sneak peek of season 1.

Temple plays Lucy Cavendish in the adaptation of Nin's collection of short stories by the same name alongside Yumna Marwan as Cherifa Lamour.

"I moved halfway across the world and I feel I don't know the man I married at all," Cavendish says in the trailer. "Here I am in Tangier. I know no one."

The six-part series was filmed in Andalucia and Manchester in 2019, and then released on Sky Atlantic and Now TV in August 2020.

Little Birds was Nin's second volume of erotic short stories posthumously published in 1979, following Delta of Venus which was also published posthumously in 1977.

Directed by Stacie Passon, Little Birds follows New York heiress Cavendish off the transatlantic steamer and "ready for love and marriage in exotic climes,"