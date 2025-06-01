"I definitely regret anything I said or did that fueled negativity towards anyone, because that was never my intention, and it's hard," Litia told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
Litia had taken jabs at Grant on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March, some of which Juliana took personally, and then Juliana claimed that Litia hurt her feelings and was being unkind.
"Now I'm learning this: it's a blurry line between sharing your experience and then you kind of have to filter it a little bit because there are people who will take your words and use them as fuel to, like, spread hate against someone," Litia explained.
Litia therefore didn't want to say anything negative about Grant and Juliana on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"I'm just sharing my experience, and they can share their experience," Litia said, adding how it's "fair" for Grant and Juliana to have a different perspective on The Bachelor season.
Litia also gave the pair "a little bit of grace" because "it is their first time navigating it."
She added, "And you don't always know the effect or impact your words will have on a group of people until you're in the middle of it."
While Litia insisted she feels "no ill will" towards Grant, she confirmed that they no longer talk.
"I don't have a relationship with Grant. I don't," Litia noted.
"I think we kind of hashed it all out. I don't think there's anything else for us to really chat about. But I'm on good terms with him... I want him to be happy and I wish him the best, and same with Juliana."