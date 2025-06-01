Litia Garr has shared her only regret when looking back on her The Bachelor experience.

"I definitely regret anything I said or did that fueled negativity towards anyone, because that was never my intention, and it's hard," Litia told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Litia was alluding to her post-The Bachelor relationship -- and apparent tension -- with Season 29 star Grant and his winner Juliana Pasquarosa.

Litia had taken jabs at Grant on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March, some of which Juliana took personally, and then Juliana claimed that Litia hurt her feelings and was being unkind.

"Now I'm learning this: it's a blurry line between sharing your experience and then you kind of have to filter it a little bit because there are people who will take your words and use them as fuel to, like, spread hate against someone," Litia explained.

Litia therefore didn't want to say anything negative about Grant and Juliana on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"I'm just sharing my experience, and they can share their experience," Litia said, adding how it's "fair" for Grant and Juliana to have a different perspective on The Bachelor season.

Litia also gave the pair "a little bit of grace" because "it is their first time navigating it."

She added, "And you don't always know the effect or impact your words will have on a group of people until you're in the middle of it."

While Litia insisted she feels "no ill will" towards Grant, she confirmed that they no longer talk.

"I don't have a relationship with Grant. I don't," Litia noted.
"I think we kind of hashed it all out. I don't think there's anything else for us to really chat about. But I'm on good terms with him... I want him to be happy and I wish him the best, and same with Juliana."

Grant was torn between -- and in love with -- his Final 2 women, Litia and Juliana, on The Bachelor.

In what appeared to be a last-minute decision, Grant dumped Litia at the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic and then proposed marriage to Juliana.

Litia, who was completely shocked by Grant's final choice, claimed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose that Grant had repeatedly assured her, from Week 2 on, that she was going to be his winner.

Grant allegedly called Litia "a once-in-a-lifetime woman" and told her the night before the Final Rose Ceremony that they'd be getting engaged.

During an April appearance on the "Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford" podcast, Litia shared how she was feeling "really good" after the show.

Litia also said she believes Grant and Juliana had sex in the Fantasy Suite and that her personal decision not to be intimate with The Bachelor star "definitely could be" the reason he dumped her.

Although Grant and Juliana had to deal with some drama after The Bachelor, they are still happily engaged.

Grant is planning to move to Boston to be close to Juliana's family this summer, but the couple has said they're in no rush to tie the knot.

Litia previously pointed out how Grant had "made the right choice, 100 percent" in choosing Juliana to be his future wife.

"And that's not any shade to anyone else. Just for me and my intentions and what's best for me, I know that that relationship wasn't it for me. And so I am pleased," she concluded in April.

