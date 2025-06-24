The Bachelor runner-up Litia Garr has dropped a line of hats throwing shade at Grant Ellis.

Litia launched a line of blue and green trucker hats that read, "C'mon Now" and "C'mon Now: Gaslight Survivor" on June 24. Each hat features a horse as well as a few stars.

To promote the release of her hats, Litia had posted a carousel of photos featuring her friends rocking the hats on Monday, June 23.

Litia set her post to "Gaslighter" by The Chicks.

Lyrics of the song include: "Gaslighter, denier / Doin' anything to get your ass farther / Gaslighter, big timer / Repeating all of the mistakes of your father."

Litia included the link to where fans can shop and buy her new hats in her Instagram bio.

Litia's mic-drop of a post was met with a lot of praise and excitement in the comments.

"Add to the cart," quipped The Bachelor 29 alum Alexe Godin.

Multiple women called Litia "iconic," and one of her followers wrote, "Lmaooo this is so good."

But some fans accused Litia of making light of situations in which women are truly abused and gaslit for years in a relationship.

One Instagram user also scolded Litia for a "low blow" in which the song she had selected for her post mentioned "the mistakes of your father."

As Bachelor Nation is well aware, Grant's father is a recovered addict whose choices had a profound effect on Grant growing up.
On The Bachelor's Season 29 finale, Grant was torn between Litia and Juliana Pasquarosa ahead of the Final Rose Ceremony in the Dominican Republic.

Grant said he was in love with both women and could picture them both as his future wife.

Grant ultimately dumped Litia in second place and got engaged to Juliana, and Litia was so shocked by Grant's decision that she accused him of having a last-minute switch up.

Litia proceeded to slam Grant for lacking honesty, maturity and accountability on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

Litia claimed on AFR that Grant had assured her from their first solo date on that she was going to be his winner -- to the point where he almost stopped the show -- and that he actually said the night before the Final Rose Ceremony that he was "excited" to get engaged to her.

But Grant apparently had a different recollection of events.

"There's a lot [she said] that I didn't align with," Grant told Us Weekly about Litia's claims.

"But I let her speak her truth and her piece. I'm not going to sit up there and argue with her onstage about what she thought I said."

Grant seemed to suggest that he had made vague statements to Litia that she possibly misinterpreted or misunderstood.

"When you are the Bachelor, you do see your Final 2 contestants as somebody that could be your wife," Grant explained.

"That's where some confusion came into play. There's room for interpretation when things are said, 'off camera.' At that point in time, I can't really say much. I'm not going to argue."

Grant essentially took responsibility for misleading and hurting Litia, even though he apparently doesn't believe all of Litia's allegations were accurate.

"I just have to accept whatever the conditions are and apologize and let her feel how she feels because she's in a tough situation and she's hurt. I understand," Grant said.

Grant's third-place finisher Zoe McGrady defended Litia in April, just about one month after The Bachelor's Season 29 finale aired on ABC.

"I think [Litia] is 100 percent valid to feel that way," Zoe said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

Zoe continued, "I will say, the way he has kind of acted since we've left filming was a bit different than the man that he was showing us while we were filming... I don't love how he has spoken about the two of us [Litia and myself] and all of the women since leaving."

Zoe also apparently wanted Grant to take accountability for his actions.

"I think that he can just acknowledge the fact and the reality of what we were in! You're allowed to change your mind! You're allowed to have said, 'Maybe I shouldn't have said these things,' or, 'Maybe I should've done less,'" Zoe reasoned.

Zoe said it would've been fine had Grant simply claimed he just got "caught up" in The Bachelor process.

"Stop making excuses," Zoe noted.

"Not even [that] but rewriting history! There is reality. There's TV. And then there's reality TV. Just because things were not aired does not mean they did not happen, right?"

Litia, however, insisted she's "not mad" at Grant anymore during a May interview with Us.

"It's disappointing and I desire accountability. I think that is all I really cared about," Litia said.

Litia also revealed that she had closure with Grant on the day of their breakup, thanks to their lengthy conversation that didn't air in full.

And Juliana and Grant said they had "definitely moved on from" their drama with Litia during a May appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

