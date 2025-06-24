Zoe continued, "I will say, the way he has kind of acted since we've left filming was a bit different than the man that he was showing us while we were filming... I don't love how he has spoken about the two of us [Litia and myself] and all of the women since leaving."
Zoe also apparently wanted Grant to take accountability for his actions.
"I think that he can just acknowledge the fact and the reality of what we were in! You're allowed to change your mind! You're allowed to have said, 'Maybe I shouldn't have said these things,' or, 'Maybe I should've done less,'" Zoe reasoned.
Zoe said it would've been fine had Grant simply claimed he just got "caught up" in The Bachelor process.
"Stop making excuses," Zoe noted.
"Not even [that] but rewriting history! There is reality. There's TV. And then there's reality TV. Just because things were not aired does not mean they did not happen, right?"