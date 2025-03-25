"I remember saying goodbye to him and saying, 'Oh my gosh we're getting engaged tomorrow!'" Litia told The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer when recalling her final date with Grant in the Dominican Republic.
"And [Grant] said, 'I know, I can't wait! I love you, I love you, I love you!' And those were the last words he said to me before I walked up [to the Final Rose Ceremony], so it was a shock."
At the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta Cana, Litia approached Grant in a gold sparkly dress anticipating that she was going to be declared his one and only.
Although Grant acknowledged he was in love with Litia, he admitted his emotional connection was stronger with someone else.
"I'm disappointed. You're different than I thought," Litia snapped, before adding, "I love [Juliana], and I would have a lot of questions if I were her from the things that you said to me."
Litia added, "Things you've said to me along the way makes this decision even more devastating. This switch up is crazy."
Grant tried to argue there was no switch up, but then he changed his mind and decided to "take responsibility" for that.
Grant also apologized to Litia for hurting her, and then he got engaged to Juliana.
OnThe Bachelor: After the Final Rose, Litia opened up to Jesse about her crushing breakup with Grant.
Litia admitted she was in total shock and that Grant's decision to dump her made no more sense to her now than it did back then.
"I got the rug pulled out from under me," Litia lamented.
"Grant and I had talked a lot about that day, and everything that he had ever said about it was that it was going to be us and we were going to be getting engaged from the first one-on-one that we had in L.A. to the night before [the Final Rose Ceremony]."
When asked if she truly loved Grant during filming, Litia said she loved the parts of Grant he had chosen to show her but she learned a lot about him at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Looking back on her The Bachelor journey now, Litia said Grant had made the right choice in picking Juliana and she ultimately agreed with his final decision.
However, Litia appeared frustrated and angry because she claimed Grant had never given her any indication that he was so conflicted between his Final 2 bachelorettes.
"On our [first] one-on-one in L.A., every conversation we had -- I mean he said it on that day. It wasn't shown, but he said, 'I know it's you. I can stop the whole show right now. I know it's you. That's how confident I feel,'" Litia alleged.
"He said it to my mom on FaceTime, and those words have meaning to me."
Litia recalled asking Grant not to make such promises because there was a chance he could change his mind.
However, Litia claimed that Grant continued to "raise the stakes" with each passing week of The Bachelor process, repeatedly confirming that he was sold on her.
"Every time I pumped the brakes, he pushed the gas. I felt like every week, I needed to catch up to where his feelings were," Litia told Jesse.
Litia added that it was also tough for her to hear that Grant had a stronger emotional connection with Juliana considering he had allegedly told her multiple times that she was his "No. 1 emotional connection."
Litia then revealed that she got food poisoning in Punta Cana and so had to recover in more ways than one once she returned home to her family.
Jesse then welcomed Grant onstage so that he and Litia could talk and hopefully find closure.
Litia was standoffish when Grant walked up to her, and there was no hug or warm exchange. She also sat a distance away from Grant on the bench.
Litia started off by saying that she didn't think Grant was a bad guy and that he had great intentions in the beginning.
But Litia repeated what she had told Jesse about how Grant had allegedly promised her the world.
"You talked a lot from the beginning about honesty and maturity and accountability and the responsibility that you felt for your partner's feelings... And you said a lot of things to me from the beginning, from our first one-on-one in L.A. when you said you wanted to stop the whole show because that's how sure you were and how confident you were in our connection. You said it to my mom," Litia told Grant.
"And I asked you that night, 'Please don't make promises to me. I know what I signed up for and it's really going to hurt me in the end if you change your mind.' And do you remember what you said? [You said], 'My mind is not going to change.'"
Litia claimed that Grant was scared about her quitting and leaving the show if he didn't make his feelings known.
"[You said] you couldn't stand to lose me," Litia recalled.
"So every week, you continued to raise the stakes, and you went out of bounds. In Madrid, you gave me a journal telling me to write all my thoughts and feelings so we could read through it together at the end. You told me I was your No. 1 connection and that from the first group date, you knew I was your wife."
Litia pointed out how those are not things a man would say when he's feeling conflicted.
"I knew you were pursuing other relationships and that was subject to change, but you never let up, up until the last night! In overnights, you said a lot," Litia said.
Litia then called Grant out for saying he was "excited" about their engagement the night before the Final Rose Ceremony and expressing his love to her multiple times.
"Where is the protection and the honesty and the accountability -- and the maturity that you talked about?" Litia asked Grant.
Grant accepted responsibility for his actions and said he's not perfect. Grant confirmed he did love her and that he had love for her.
But Grant explained how he was in a very difficult situation and he wanted to apologize to her for hurting her and her loved ones.
"That's all I can say: is that I'm truly sorry. I had to make a decision that was best for me, and it came down to the wire for me. I went with my heart, and I'm sorry, truly," Grant told Litia.
"I hope you feel the sincerity when I speak to you."
Grant claimed that he didn't regret telling Litia that he loved her but he had made mistakes and probably spoke out too early when he had no idea how conflicted he'd be towards the end.
"It's not just the early assurance that's the issue. It's that there was no transparency that you were conflicted," Litia complained.
Grant explained how he had tried to compartmentalize his relationships during a difficult journey but he was wrong for not being more open about how he was torn between bachelorettes.
When reflecting on her experience as a whole, Litia said she didn't regret opening up during the show, and she told Grant, "I'm excited this is going to be the last time I talk to you about this. I'm glad that last week and that last day isn't a part of my love story."
She added, "I know I deserve someone waking up that morning and knowing without a shadow of a doubt that he's choosing me. I think every woman deserves that, and I'm excited to find it."
Grant later revealed on After the Final Rose that he and Juliana are still together, engaged, and in love.