The Bachelor's Season 29 finale is set to air on Monday, March 24 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, and Litia, a 31-year-old brunette beauty from Salt Lake City, UT, is one of Grant's Final 2 bachelorettes along with Juliana Pasquarosa.
Litia enjoys watching basketball, football and water polo.
She also loves riding horses and is a huge fan of the board game Clue, even though she doesn't feel like she's great at the game.
Litia is a venture capitalist
The bachelorette works as the Head of Platform & Community at Pelion Venture Partners.
She has worked her way up in the company from a receptionist from 2016 to 2019, an executive assistant from 2019 to 2022, and then her current role beginning in August 2022.
Litia has held down a position at Pelion Venture Partners for over eight years.
Litia is a world traveler
Litia had documented her many trips on Instagram -- both her domestic and international travels.
Litia has explored and visited Greece, Italy, Bora Bora, Spain, and the Dominican Republic as well as many states across the United States.
Litia also attended Brigham Young University in Hawaii.
Litia touched down in Vancouver for a memorable December concert
Litia sang, danced and partied at a Taylor Swift concert just before Christmas 2024.
Litia considers herself a Swiftie and captioned her post of the evening, "Swiftie Core."
Litia grew up with a big, religious family
Litia is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the LDS Church or Mormon Church.
"I love having a big family, and I want to have one of my own," Litia said, adding how her upbringing "completely shaped" the family she'd like to have one day.
"I want my kids to grow up in a house where they know that God loves them and they are important and that their parents love them and there's nothing they could ever do to make them not loved," Litia shared.
Litia has prioritized having children, and so she'd like to have her first baby sooner rather than later.
Prior to dating Grant, Litia had never dated a man outside of her faith
Litia's family is "very, very conservative," according to the bachelorette, and her Mormon faith has been "a guiding light" in her life.
Litia shared, "I have typically only dated people in my same religion, but it didn't work out, obviously."
Litia would also be willing to move away from Utah and start fresh with her significant other.