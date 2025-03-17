Litia Garr and Grant Ellis appear smitten with each other on The Bachelor, but Fantasy Suites may present a problem for the Season 29 couple.

Litia is a 31-year-old brunette beauty from Salt Lake City, UT.

Ahead of Litia's hometown date in Wyoming, Litia wondered if her relationship with Grant was "too good to be true" because they had such a great connection.

After Grant met Litia's family and they were very welcoming and accepting of The Bachelor star, Litia told Grant that she could truly see a future with him.

"I've been having strong feelings for a long time, and so many times today I wanted to tell you that I am falling in love with you," Litia told Grant.

"Wow," Grant replied, appearing totally thrilled.

"Well, I'm doing the same. I am falling in love with you too, and I am excited. In your words, I am cooked. I am. I think for the feelings to be this strong... it's definitely big for me."

But Litia was beginning to have anxiety about the next step in The Bachelor process.

"It would hurt my feelings if he sleeps with other girls, and I'm not going to sleep with him," Litia was shown telling her mother about Fantasy Suites.

The other women standing in Litia's way of receiving Grant's final rose are Juliana Pasquarosa and Zoe McGrady.

Until viewers can watch more of Litia and Grant's love story unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn some information about this beautiful bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of 11 facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelor 29 bachelorette Litia Garr.

Litia was born in Hawaii

Litia's mother is white and is originally from Idaho. Her father is from Fiji.

Litia's parents met in Hawaii during their college years, and they eventually got married and pregnant.


Litia's father died in a car accident when Litia was a baby

Three months after Litia was born, her father passed away in a car accident.

Litia says her mother is an example of strength and resilience because she had to step up and be a single mother at the young age of 23.

But Litia said she felt lucky to have such a wonderful support system in her aunt and uncles growing up as well.

"Even though he's gone, I still feel his love," Litia said. "I still feel his love and his presence in my life."

ABC has called Litia a vibrant, empathetic and confident woman

Litia says she has a lot of love to give and is ready for a man to put her first.

She is looking for a partner who is honest, vulnerable and family oriented. She's hoping to find her better half.

Litia wants to find a man with emotional awareness, great communication, and a desire to compromise.


Just like Grant, Litia loves sports

Litia enjoys watching basketball, football and water polo.

She also loves riding horses and is a huge fan of the board game Clue, even though she doesn't feel like she's great at the game.
 

Litia is a venture capitalist

The bachelorette works as the Head of Platform & Community at Pelion Venture Partners.

She has worked her way up in the company from a receptionist from 2016 to 2019, an executive assistant from 2019 to 2022, and then her current role beginning in August 2022.

Litia has held down a position at Pelion Venture Partners for over eight years.


Litia is a world traveler

Litia had documented her many trips on Instagram -- both her domestic and international travels.

Litia has explored and visited Greece, Italy, Bora Bora, Spain, and the Dominican Republic as well as many states across the United States.

Litia also attended Brigham Young University in Hawaii.


Litia touched down in Vancouver for a memorable December concert

Litia sang, danced and partied at a Taylor Swift concert just before Christmas 2024.

Litia considers herself a Swiftie and captioned her post of the evening, "Swiftie Core."

Litia grew up with a big, religious family

Litia is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the LDS Church or Mormon Church.

"I love having a big family, and I want to have one of my own," Litia said, adding how her upbringing "completely shaped" the family she'd like to have one day.

"I want my kids to grow up in a house where they know that God loves them and they are important and that their parents love them and there's nothing they could ever do to make them not loved," Litia shared.

Litia has prioritized having children, and so she'd like to have her first baby sooner rather than later.


Prior to dating Grant, Litia had never dated a man outside of her faith

Litia's family is "very, very conservative," according to the bachelorette, and her Mormon faith has been "a guiding light" in her life.

Litia shared, "I have typically only dated people in my same religion, but it didn't work out, obviously."


Grant insists he wasn't worried about Litia's religion

"I wouldn't consider myself a super religious person, but I do have faith," Grant told Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, February 25.

"[Litia being Mormon] didn't make a difference as long as the root was there."

Grant appeared to think Litia's strong faith was a bonus.

"When things get tough, you have to rely on that belief because life throws curveballs at you," he added.


Grant predicts what life with Litia would look like post-The Bachelor

Grant opened up about what his future with Litia might look like during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, which is hosted by Nick Viall.

"With Litia, or 'Titi,' I think [our life] would be [a] relationship rooted in family," Grant shared.

"I think that it would be a lot of similar morals that we have. I think it would be fun, loving and nurturing."

Grant added that his relationship with Litia would be "very serious," and he added, "The family aspect, it's something we would be getting into sooner rather than later."

The Bachelor star revealed that he and Litia would probably try for a baby "in a year or two."

"[I would like a child] any year before 35," Grant shared. "So if it's that 32 or 33, then it's that. But if it's 35, then whatever happens."

Grant, who currently resides in Houston, TX, also predicted he and Litia would be living on the East Coast or maybe in Utah.

"I have property [in Texas], but I can leave," Grant shared. "For me, I've been alone for a while, so I would probably go to where my fiancee is happy and build around that."

In addition, Grant said he'd probably cook in the relationship because that's one of his love languages.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

