Litia is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the LDS Church or Mormon Church.
"I love having a big family, and I want to have one of my own," Litia said, adding how her upbringing "completely shaped" the family she'd like to have one day.
"I want my kids to grow up in a house where they know that God loves them and they are important and that their parents love them and there's nothing they could ever do to make them not loved," Litia shared.
Litia has prioritized having children, and so she'd like to have her first baby sooner rather than later.
Prior to dating Grant, Litia had never dated a man outside of her faith
Litia's family is "very, very conservative," according to the bachelorette, and her Mormon faith has been "a guiding light" in her life.
Litia shared, "I have typically only dated people in my same religion, but it didn't work out, obviously."
Grant insists he wasn't worried about Litia's religion
"I wouldn't consider myself a super religious person, but I do have faith," Grant told Us Weekly in an interview published on Tuesday, February 25.
"[Litia being Mormon] didn't make a difference as long as the root was there."
Grant appeared to think Litia's strong faith was a bonus.
"When things get tough, you have to rely on that belief because life throws curveballs at you," he added.
Grant predicts what life with Litia would look like post-The Bachelor
Grant opened up about what his future with Litia might look like during a recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, which is hosted by Nick Viall.
"With Litia, or 'Titi,' I think [our life] would be [a] relationship rooted in family," Grant shared.
"I think that it would be a lot of similar morals that we have. I think it would be fun, loving and nurturing."
Grant added that his relationship with Litia would be "very serious," and he added, "The family aspect, it's something we would be getting into sooner rather than later."
The Bachelor star revealed that he and Litia would probably try for a baby "in a year or two."
"[I would like a child] any year before 35," Grant shared. "So if it's that 32 or 33, then it's that. But if it's 35, then whatever happens."
Grant, who currently resides in Houston, TX, also predicted he and Litia would be living on the East Coast or maybe in Utah.
"I have property [in Texas], but I can leave," Grant shared. "For me, I've been alone for a while, so I would probably go to where my fiancee is happy and build around that."
In addition, Grant said he'd probably cook in the relationship because that's one of his love languages.