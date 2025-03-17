Disney/Anne Marie Fox

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/17/2025



Litia was born in Hawaii

Litia's father died in a car accident when Litia was a baby

ABC has called Litia a vibrant, empathetic and confident woman

Just like Grant, Litia loves sports

Litia is a venture capitalist

Litia is a world traveler

Litia touched down in Vancouver for a memorable December concert

Litia grew up with a big, religious family

Prior to dating Grant, Litia had never dated a man outside of her faith

Grant insists he wasn't worried about Litia's religion

Grant predicts what life with Litia would look like post-

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.