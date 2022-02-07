Lisa Vanderpump is recovering after having surgery on her broken leg.

Vanderpump shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram showing bouquets of flowers she received from well-wishers.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" she captioned the post.

"4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!"

"The Real Housewives of New York" star Heather Dubrow was among those to wish Vanderpump well in the comments.

"Get well soon!!!" Dubrow wrote alongside several heart emojis.

Vanderpump was riding her horse Jan. 30 at The Paddock in Los Angeles when the horse got spooked, reared up and bucked her off, according to TMZ.

Sources said Vanderpump flew over the horse's head and landed on her back.

Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, told TMZ last week that he expects Vanderpump's recovery to take about eight to 10 weeks.

Todd also said he believes Vanderpump's horseback riding days are over.

Vanderpump left "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after Season 9 in 2019 but continues to appear on "Vanderpump Rules, the spinoff which debuted on Bravo in 2013.