Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump is giving an update on the show's production.

The 60-year-old television personality discussed the Bravo reality series during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Vanderpump Rules completed its eighth season on Bravo in June and has yet to start filming Season 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On WWHL, host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump when Vanderpump Rules will resume production.

"Listen, we're heading towards the right direction. But I think Bravo's got to announce when they're ready to do that again," Vanderpump said.

"It's a story that keeps playing out. But yeah, we're getting there," she added.

Vanderpump also discussed the possibility of her return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Vanderpump left the show in 2019 after clashing with Kyle Richards and her other co-stars in Season 9.

On WWHL, Vanderpump shared her reaction to Richards' cousin Kathy Hilton joining the cast of RHOBH Season 11.

"I love Kathy. I think that's a very positive aspect to it," she said.

Vanderpump said people ask her "all the time" if she will come back to RHOBH.

"It's been such a long time and I've just got a lot going on," she said. "I do love Kathy. If you could just get rid of the other five, I think yeah, there's a possibility."

RHOBH Season 11 will premiere this year. The season stars Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung-Minkoff.